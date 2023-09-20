Coyote killed after recent attacks in Mission, B.C., conservation officers say

Conservation officers have killed one coyote in Mission, but say there are likely others behaving aggressively in the area after nine biting incidents in the last week.

The B.C. Conservation Officer Service said on social media Wednesday that its officers had "put down" a coyote around 5 a.m. in the vicinity of one of the recent attacks.

"The coyote matched photos and descriptions provided by witnesses," a post by the BCCOS on Facebook reads.

"Conservation officers believe it is likely aggressive coyotes remain in the area, and the public is asked to continue taking precautions in case of wildlife encounters."

No one has been seriously injured in the coyote attacks, though some victims have gone to hospital for treatment.

The incidents have left some in the community frustrated and worried.

"We cannot walk freely in our community because we don’t know who is going to be bit next," Kim Dirksen told CTV News on Tuesday.

Conservation officers say they're "continuing to work collaboratively with the City of Mission on public outreach efforts," regarding aggressive coyote behaviour. Those efforts include signage and patrols.

"The COS is monitoring coyote activity and will respond as necessary to ensure public safety," the post reads. "Coyote conflicts and the unlawful feeding of dangerous wildlife can be reported to the Report All Poachers and Polluters (RAPP) hotline at 1-877-952-7277."

