Coyote denning season could lead to defensive behaviour, park board warns months after attack-prompted cull

Vancouver park-goers are being advised to watch out for coyotes as denning season approaches.

The city's park board issued an advisory Tuesday about the upcoming season. Coyotes begin breeding in January in Vancouver, the board said, and litters of pups are born in the spring.

As they try to take care of their young, their behaviour may change, the board said. While coyotes are typically seen at sunrise and sunset, they may be out during the daytime as they look for food, and there's a risk of defensive behaviour if they feel their offspring are threatened.

The board didn't call Tuesday's message a warning, but instead said it was promoting "peaceful coexistence" and "reminding the public how to respect and interact with coyotes."

But the advisory comes just months after a coyote cull in one of the city's most popular parks.

Numerous attacks, some of which involved children, prompted the cull in Stanley Park, a controversial update that was expected to eliminate as many as 35 coyotes.

In the end, only four were killed in the cull, though seven others died in previous efforts to address the attacks.

The provincial Ministry of Forests told CTV News in January that there had only been three reports to the B.C. Conservation Officer Service about the animals' behaviour since the two-week trapping program ended in September. CTV has reached out for an update on reports made in the last two months.

The park board made no direct mention of the attacks in its latest bulletin, but did include tips its given in the past to prevent the increase in attacks seen last year, as well as measures put in place following the cull.

The increase in coyote-human encounters was largely blamed on human behaviour. As officials looked at how to stop similar situations, the city approved a bylaw that prohibits anyone in Vancouver parks from feeding wildlife. Anyone caught feeding any animal, from birds and squirrels to coyotes, can be fined $500.

There are also research and awareness projects underway associated with coyotes in Stanley Park and around the city.

Those who encounter a coyote that appears to be behaviour normally can report the sighting online or at 604-257-6908, ext. 104, as the Stanley Park Ecology Society does track and monitor populations across Vancouver.

In the event of a more serious incident – physical contact, aggressive behaviour or humans feeding coyotes, for example – it should be reported to the Provincial Report All Poachers and Polluters line at 1-877-952-7277.

As for minimalizing contact, the park board says food should never be left on the round or offered to wildlife, including coyotes, as food attractants are the main cause of habituation to humans.

Park-goers are also told to respect any trail closures, as they may be closed to give denning coyotes some space, and to keep pets on a leash unless in a designated off-leash area.

Garbage should be properly disposed of, and wildlife should be given space and an escape route.

"If the animal approaches, act aggressively by standing tall and yelling. Most importantly, do not turn your back or run. Coyotes have a natural instinct to chase after prey and will pursue," the board said.