A three-year-old boy in Burnaby, B.C. was seriously injured after he was attacked by a coyote Tuesday, conservation officers say.

The incident occurred near a residence in the area of Duthie Avenue and Kitchener Street at around 5:15 p.m.

The victim's mother said her young son needed more than 100 stitches after the attack.

An animal matching the description and behaviour of the coyote was located and put down later Tuesday night.

Authorities are reminding the public that any threatening or aggressive wildlife behaviour should be reported at 1-877-952-7277.