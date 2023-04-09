Cowbell seized during arrest, Abbotsford police seek owner
Police in Abbotsford are trying to reunite a unique item with its rightful owner.
A cowbell was seized recently during an arrest of a "prolific offender," according to a social media post from the Abbotsford Police Department Sunday.
"We know it's not his and would like to return it to its owner," the post adds.
No further details were provided about where and when it was seized, or about the person alleged to have stolen it. The metal bell is attached to a red and black leather collar with two patches on it – a Swiss army symbol and a flower.
Police are asking the cowbell's owner or anyone else who has information to contact them and to quote file number 23-14772.
