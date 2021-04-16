VANCOUVER -- Nine more McDonald's locations recently closed their doors in B.C. after employees tested positive for COVID-19.

The company's policy is to temporarily close the restaurant while third-party cleaning and sanitizing is done after an employee tests positive.

The following are locations where employees are known to have had the coronavirus recently:

1482 West Broadway in Vancouver. A notice was posted on April 9; the employee last worked on April 6.

26454 56 Ave. in Aldergrove. A notice was posted on April 11; the employee last worked on April 8.

10250 152 St. in Surrey. A notice was posted on April 11; the employee last worked on April 9.

45225 Luckakuck Way in Chilliwack. A notice was posted on April 12; the employee last worked on April 7.

32983 South Fraser Way in Abbotsford. A notice was posted on April 12; the employee last worked on April 8.

2330 Ottawa St. in Port Coquitlam. A notice was posted on April 12; the employee last worked on April 10.

155 Hollywood Rd. in Kelowna. A notice was posted on April 12; the employee last worked on April 10.

17635 64th Ave. in Surrey. A notice was posted on April 13; the employee last worked on April 10.

20020 Willowbrook Dr. in Langley. A notice was posted on April 14; the employee last worked on April 11.

Dozens of these notices have been posted at McDonald's locations across B.C. so far this year.

These exposures are typically considered low-risk and haven't led to public notices from their respective health authorities.

"For any guests who may have visited the restaurant and have questions, please take directions from your local public health experts," a notice on the McDonald's website says.

Anyone who develops symptoms of COVID-19 should self-isolate and call 811 or a family doctor if any develop.