VANCOUVER -- Seniors aged 78 and up in Vancouver Coastal Health, Fraser Health, Island Health and Interior Health can begin calling to book their COVID-19 vaccine appointments today.

B.C. announced a revised schedule last week that means everyone who is eligible for a vaccine in the province will be able to receive a first dose before July 1.

People over 77 can start booking tomorrow, while those over 76 can start calling on Thursday and seniors over 75 and Indigenous people over 55 become eligible Saturday.

Eligibility varies by community in the Northern Health authority, and some smaller communities in other health authorities are also on an accelerated schedule.

Officials are set to provide an update today on case numbers for the past three days, after B.C. reported 737 cases on Friday, the highest daily total since January.