COVID-19 vaccines for younger kids will likely arrive in B.C. before the holidays, province's top doctor says

Vancouver -

Parents eager for COVID-19 vaccines for their children may only need to wait a few more weeks, B.C.'s top doctor says.

In her weekly COVID-19 briefing Tuesday, Dr. Bonnie Henry said vaccines are expected to be approved for kids aged five to 11 soon, with doses likely available before the holiday season.

"We expect that Health Canada will make their decision after a thorough process to receive all of the data," Henry said, adding that the National Advisory Committee on Immunization is working closely with Health Canada so that it's able to issue its own recommendation around the same time.

"By registering now your children likely, we expect, will be able to receive this vaccine before the upcoming holidays."

Henry said the province has been assured there will be enough vaccine for the 300,000 children that fall into that age category. She also said this version of the vaccine is designed specifically for younger children.

"It is a smaller dose," she said, explaining that means there will be less discomfort for kids getting the shot.

"It also means that this is tailored for the immune systems of younger children so that it doesn't cause as much side effects and it can be strongly effective."

Henry said that even though children tend to have milder illness if they get COVID-19, they can't necessarily tell which children will face more severe symptoms.

"Vaccinating children in the younger age group will not be mandatory, but it will give your children as much protection as possible," Henry said.

"The best path to immunity is not through illness, it's through immunization."

Those who have registered their children will be contacted once the vaccine is available. Henry advised parents to speak to their health-care provider if they have an questions or concerns.

"I encourage parents to think about this now. Of course there are concerns. We all want to make sure that we're doing the best for our children and we want to make sure that these vaccines are safe and are going to work," she said.

"So speak to your family doctor, your pediatrician, your pharmacists, get that information that will help you make those decisions about what's right for your child."