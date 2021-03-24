VICTORIA -- British Columbia Premier John Horgan and Dr. Penny Ballem, the lead on the provincial COVID-19 immunization team, are to reveal more information today on the vaccine rollout.

A government release says they will be announcing new partnerships for the immunization plan.

Health officials announced yesterday that another 200,000 people who have serious medical conditions would be able to book a shot sooner than expected, starting on Monday.

Health Minister Adrian Dix says “tremendous progress” has been made in the age-based vaccine program, allowing the government to move those who are at increased health risk up in the queue.

People with various forms of cancer, transplant recipients, those with severe respiratory problems, kidney disease and other conditions will get a letter in the mail to take to their appointment.

The age-based schedule is also being accelerated with those age 76 and up able to book starting at noon today.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 24, 2021.