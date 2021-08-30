VANCOUVER -- The union representing RCMP officers says it's concerned by Premier John Horgan's suggestion that businesses should call police for help enforcing the province's vaccine card rules.

The National Police Federation says its members will always respond professionally to businesses and individuals in need of support.

However, the union says police are being called to do more without additional resources or funding and they're already stretched thin.

This summer alone, it says more than 650 Mounties have been deployed to wildfire response and even more have been sent to enforce an injunction granted to a logging company at Fairy Creek on Vancouver Island.