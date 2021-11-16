COVID-19 update with latest case counts coming as B.C.'s average hits lowest since mid-August

Vancouver -

With B.C.'s rolling case average decreasing, the province's health ministry will release another COVID-19 update Tuesday.

The latest update is expected to be released in a written statement in the afternoon, though Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix will also give a live update on the province's pandemic response.

On Monday, the health ministry released details on case counts recorded over the weekend. In a three-day period, another 1,270 people tested positive for the disease and 16 more people died.

The latest update brings the rolling seven-day average for daily cases down to 474, from 498 on Friday. That marked the lowest average the province has seen since Aug. 13, when it dipped to 463.

Another metric that is back to mid-August levels is active cases. At 3,837, Monday saw the lowest that number has been since Aug. 12 (3,834).

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Kendra Mangione