COVID-19 update with health officials coming as B.C. marks 2-year milestone in pandemic

B.C.'s top health officials will give a live COVID-19 update Friday as the province marks two years since the first case was announced locally.

Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix will speak live at noon.

While few details were provided on what Henry and Dix will talk about Friday, it's likely they'll address the fact B.C. has been managing the pandemic for two years now. Jan. 28, 2020, marked the first time a case of the novel coronavirus was formally announced in B.C. after a man who travelled to the province from Wuhan, China, tested positive.

Since then, nearly 319,000 more people in B.C. have tested positive for the disease too.

On Thursday, B.C.'s Health Ministry announced 13 more fatalities were added to the province's COVID-19 death toll. Since the start of the pandemic, 2,588 COVID-19-related deaths have been recorded in B.C.

Officials also announced there were 977 test-positive patients in hospital, just shy of the all-time record of 987. Of those, 141 were in intensive care.

