COVID-19 update to give first look at how many people tested positive in B.C. over Christmas weekend

B.C.'s health ministry is expected to release preliminary data Monday that'll give a first look at how many people tested positive for COVID-19 over the Christmas weekend.

The update, coming in an information bulletin in the afternoon, will likely outline three days' worth of COVID-19 data as case details were last released by the provincial Health Ministry on Friday.

That means Monday's update could include case counts recorded on part of Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

The latest COVID-19 information will come as the province deals with a dramatic surge in infections, primarily due to the highly transmissible Omicron variant.

“What we are seeing across this country and across the globe is that Omicron is different," Dr. Bonnie Henry said Friday. "It is spreading in a way that is very different from previous variants."

Last week, the province broke case-count records multiple times. On Friday, 2,441 more people tested positive for the disease, whereas less than two weeks before that, just 349 new infections were announced.

Henry said Friday that anyone who has any symptoms of COVID-19 should assume they have it and self-isolate for seven days if they are fully vaccinated, or 10 days if they have had fewer than two shots of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Preliminary COVID-19 data is expected to be released Tuesday afternoon as well. Confirmation of those numbers will likely come on Wednesday, and B.C.'s Health Ministry says a media availability with health officials is expected that day as well.

