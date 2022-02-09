COVID-19 update to come: Health officials to speak live as case counts decline in B.C.

What's next in health officials' plan to combat the spread of COVID-19 in British Columbia?

The province's top doctor will be joined Wednesday by Health Minister Adrian Dix for an update on the disease and their strategy.

CTVNewsVancouver.ca is streaming the news conference LIVE at 3 p.m.

The update from Dr. Bonnie Henry comes after two days of drastically different statistics. On Monday, the first update of the week included that 32 people had died in a 72-hour period. On Tuesday, not a single death was reported.

Hospitalizations remain high – near but not at the 1,000 mark – in the province, but daily case numbers have been trending downward for weeks.

While confirmed cases are considered a fraction of the actual tally, largely because the province has stopped testing most people, the government said it still believes transmission is going down.

Henry has pointed to decreasing test-positivity and wastewater monitoring as evidence that the spread is slowing.

Officials did not say what Wednesday's update will focus on, but it likely will not include changes to provincial restrictions.

Henry, Dix and Premier John Horgan have all been asked whether B.C. will follow other provinces, and all have pointed to changes coming ahead of Family Day. Last week, Henry said these updates would be announced on Feb. 15.

This is a developing news story and will be updated later in the day. Check back for the latest information.