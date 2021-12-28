COVID-19 update: Preliminary data on B.C.'s latest case counts coming

Another COVID-19 update with preliminary data is expected to be released Tuesday, after a first-look at Christmas weekend cases revealed thousands tested positive in B.C.

The latest update, coming in an information bulletin in the afternoon, will likely outline how many more infections were reported in a 24-hour period.

The content of Tuesday's update is expected to be similar to Monday, which only included case counts broken down by health region. It did not include hospitalizations, deaths or vaccination rates. That information, along with confirmed case counts, is expected to be released on Wednesday.

Monday's written update suggested 6,288 people tested positive over the three-day period that includes Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

This data may be incomplete, however, as testing centres are being asked to prioritize people over age 65, those with compromised immune systems, those with severe symptoms and frontline health-care workers.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said last week others may be offered rapid tests, but she stressed that those who don't have symptoms shouldn't get a test.

Henry also said anyone who has any symptoms of COVID-19 should assume they have the disease and self-isolate for seven days if they are fully vaccinated, or 10 days if they have had fewer than two shots of a COVID-19 vaccine.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Ian Holliday