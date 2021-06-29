VANCOUVER -- British Columbians will get another update on how COVID-19 is spreading locally Tuesday.

Details on the latest cases, deaths and outbreaks are expected to be released in a written statement in the afternoon. Before that, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry will be joined by Premier John Horgan to discuss the next steps in the province's restart plan.

CTVNewsVancouver.ca is streaming the news conference LIVE @ 1:45 p.m.

In the last COVID-19 update, given on Monday, officials said 145 more people tested positive for the coronavirus over a three-day period. As well, five more people died from the disease, including someone in their 20s.

The latest numbers brought the province's rolling seven-day average down to 62 cases per day, the lowest it's been since Aug. 14, when the daily average was at 61.

Monday also marked the first time active cases have been below 1,000 since Aug. 28.

During Monday's news conference, Henry said modelling data suggests the total number of infections would have been much higher, were it not for B.C.'s immunization program.

The data she presented suggested a single dose effectively prevented 70 per cent of infections in adults between the ages of 50 and 69.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Kendra Mangione