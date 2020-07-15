VANCOUVER -- B.C.'s health ministry will reveal the latest COVID-19 numbers in the province Wednesday.

The update will come through a written statement in the afternoon.

Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix delivered Tuesday's update through a live briefing, revealing 13 new cases of COVID-19.

That update ended a stretch of five days in which the province recorded between 20 and 25 new cases daily.

"It was distressing to me," Henry said. "It's way above my comfort zone."

Even so, Henry said that increase had been anticipated, especially with the province now in Phase 3 of its restart plan.

"We are getting out more, we're being more active and we are unfortunately transmitting this disease," she said.

"But we're also monitoring closely and public health teams are actively working to manage every single case and make sure we find all of those close contacts who are at risk."

Henry and Dix will return for another live briefing on Thursday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Andrew Weichel