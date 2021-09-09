COVID-19 update: Latest data coming from B.C. officials after 7-day average increases
After B.C.'s seven-day rolling average of COVID-19 cases increased once again, officials will release another update on the number of positive tests recorded locally.
On Wednesday, B.C.'s health ministry announced 814 more people were confirmed to have the disease. That update meant the seven-day average for cases grew from 669 on Tuesday to 673 on Wednesday, after dropping over the long weekend.
The latest update left B.C. with 5,550 active cases of the coronavirus. Of those, 261 people are hospitalized, and 129 of them are in intensive care units.
Since the pandemic began, there have been 171,564 confirmed COVID-19 infections in B.C., and 1,842 people have died.
Earlier this week, health officials announced details of the province's vaccine passport system. Beginning on Sept. 13, a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine will be required to participate in certain non-essential activities, including dining at restaurants and ticketed events and performances.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
With files from CTV News Vancouver's Ian Holliday
