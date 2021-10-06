COVID-19 update: Latest case data coming day after B.C. announces new vaccine rules

Vancouver -

B.C.'s health ministry will release the latest COVID-19 case data Wednesday, the day after the province announced new vaccine rules for visitors to health-care facilities and for those who work in the public sector.

That update, which is expected in a written statement in the afternoon, will include information on case counts, deaths, outbreaks and vaccination rates recorded in the last 24 hours.

Several COVID-related announcements were made in B.C. on Tuesday. The province revealed about 30,000 public sector employees will be required to be fully vaccinated by late next month.

As well, the province's top doctor announced new rules requiring full vaccination of visitors to health-care facilities. Those restrictions will be rolled out in phases over the next few weeks.

Later on in the day, the provincial health ministry said 593 more people tested for COVID-19 in the province. That update put the province's seven-day average for new infections at 694 per day, down from 702 on Monday.

No additional coronavirus-related deaths were announced Tuesday. The last time B.C. went 24 hours without a COVID-19 fatality was several weeks ago, on Sept. 8.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

With files from CTV News Vancouver Andrew Weichel