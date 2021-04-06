VANCOUVER -- B.C.'s top health officials will give another COVID-19 update Tuesday, sharing how many more cases of the disease were recorded in the province.

That update, coming from Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix in the afternoon, will also have details on the latest deaths and outbreaks related to the coronavirus.

On Monday, officials released a written statement that covered cases recorded over the long weekend. While preliminary data was shared on Saturday, some of those numbers were corrected.

The four-day total announced Monday was 4,040 cases and 23 related deaths.

The latest numbers meant the province identified an average of 960 cases per day over the last week, setting a new record.

B.C.'s rolling weekly average has doubled since March 2 amid growing concerns about the spread of more transmissible variants of concern.

On Tuesday, B.C.'s online vaccine appointment booking platform is scheduled to launch. People aged 71 and older and all Indigenous adults are encouraged to go online to book their first dose after the website launches at 8 a.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Andrew Weichel