COVID-19 update including latest on Omicron coming from B.C. health officials

B.C.'s top health officials will give a COVID-19 update Tuesday, which will include the latest modelling and information on local Omicron cases.

Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix will speak live in the afternoon.

So far in B.C., 10 cases of the Omicron variant have been announced. Officials didn't provide a variant case update on Monday, however, saying that data would be included in Tuesday's modelling presentation.

Island Health has confirmed that four Omicron cases have been linked to University of Victoria students, leading the institution to cancel all in-person exams for the rest of the semester.

Preliminary findings released Tuesday suggest the Omicron variant may cause less severe disease than previous versions of the coronavirus. However, experts have cautioned it's too soon to draw conclusions about the outcomes from Omicron since the variant is still new and hospitalizations can lag weeks behind infections.

As of Monday, there were 2,949 active COVID-19 cases in B.C.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Andrew Weichel and The Associated Press' Andrew Meldrum