COVID-19 update: Hospitalizations increase to eight-month high of 469

Vancouver -

The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 across B.C. has increased once again, reaching an eight-month high of 469.

That includes 97 patients in intensive care, according to Tuesday's update from the Ministry of Health. The government did not provide a breakdown of those patients' vaccination status, but health officials have said the majority of recent ICU admissions have been unvaccinated.

The last time B.C.'s hospitalization numbers reached this level was May 5, when there were 481 patients with COVID-19 in hospital. There were 161 coronavirus patients in ICU at that time, a significantly higher percentage than there are now.

The ministry also announced three more deaths related to COVID-19, bringing B.C.'s seven-day average up to 3.14 per day – the highest it's been since Dec. 15.

Officials reported 2,239 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday as well, though the province has lost the ability to accurately track transmission due to limited testing capacity.

An independent COVID-19 modelling group estimated the 2,106 cases announced Monday could be approximately one-sixth of the true figure.

There is no question B.C. is experiencing unprecedented levels of transmission, and that has triggered a new wave of outbreaks in health-care facilities. Another four were announced Tuesday, at Abbotsford Regional Hospital, Glenwood Seniors Community, Saanich Peninsula Hospital's long-term care centre, and Oyster Harbour.

Two other outbreaks were declared over, leaving a total of 45 active outbreaks at health-care facilities.

As recently as Dec. 22, there were no outbreaks in those settings anywhere in the province.

This is a developing story and will be updated.