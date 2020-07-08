VANCOUVER -- B.C.'s health ministry will give an update on newly recorded COVID-19 cases Wednesday.

There won't be a live briefing with Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix, but a written statement is expected to be released in the afternoon.

In Tuesday's update, 12 more cases of the virus were reported in B.C. Nobody else died, keeping the province's death toll from COVID-19 at 183.

As of that update, the province had 162 active cases. A total of 2,645 people who tested positive have recovered from the illness so far.

The province also extended its state of emergency for another two weeks on Tuesday.

"We will continue to take the necessary steps to make sure British Columbians are safe and that the most vulnerable people are protected, while experts work to find a treatment or vaccine," Premier John Horgan said in a statement.

Dix and Henry's next scheduled live briefing will be on Thursday.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Andrew Weichel