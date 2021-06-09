VANCOUVER -- Another COVID-19 update will be released Wednesday, with details on the latest cases, deaths, outbreaks and vaccination rates in B.C.

That update, which will be released in the afternoon, will come in a written statement.

On Tuesday, health officials said 165 more people tested positive for the disease locally. The province's rolling weekly average for coronavirus cases has dropped to 175 per day, down from a record high of 1,130 back in April – progress that health officials have credited to the province's immunization program.

"There is so much to gain from the progress we are making, so let’s keep pushing to get as many people as possible fully vaccinated as soon as we can," provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix said in a joint written statement.

As of Tuesday, just over 74 per cent of B.C. adults had received at least one dose of vaccine, as have about 72 per cent of those 12 and older.

No new deaths from the disease were reported on Tuesday.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Andrew Weichel