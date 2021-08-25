VANCOUVER -- B.C.'s health ministry will release more information Wednesday on the spread of COVID-19 in the province.

A written update will be distributed in the afternoon and will have details on the latest cases, deaths and outbreaks in the province.

On Tuesday, B.C.'s rolling seven-day average topped 600 after 641 new infections were recorded. The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 increased to 138, while the number of patients in intensive care decreased to 78.

As of Tuesday, just over 83 per cent of eligible British Columbians had received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, while about 75 per cent had both shots.

The B.C. government began sharing regular updates this week on the number of breakthrough COVID-19 cases, though there is a delay in reporting.

For the week of Aug. 16 to 22, 4,091 people tested positive for COVID-19 across the province, including 70.2 per cent who were unvaccinated and 13.2 per cent who were only partially vaccinated. The other 680 cases were people who had received both shots.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.