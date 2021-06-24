VANCOUVER -- British Columbians will get another COVID-19 update Thursday with the latest information on case counts, outbreaks and related deaths.

That update, which will come in a joint written statement from Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix, will be released in the afternoon.

On Wednesday, health officials said 87 more people tested positive for the disease. That brought the province's rolling seven-day average to 86 and marked the fifth day in a row below 100 cases.

One more death was recorded in the province, which meant the death toll due to COVID-19 sits at 1,744.

"Our condolences are with the family, friends and caregivers of the people who have died as a result of COVID-19," Henry and Dix said in their statement.

As of Wednesday, 75.8 per cent of B.C. residents ages 12 and older had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Among adults 18 and older, the first-dose rate was 77.2 per cent.

"We are progressing well, and we need to keep going," Henry and Dix said. "For every person who gets vaccinated, it will allow us to gradually transition and safely reopen many things that have been on hold."

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Ian Holliday