VANCOUVER -- Another COVID-19 update is expected to be released Tuesday afternoon with details on the latest local cases.

That update, which will be released in a written statement in the afternoon, will also have information on any additional deaths and outbreaks recorded in B.C. in the last 24 hours.

On Monday, the health ministry said 123 more people tested positive over a three-day period. The latest cases pushed the province's rolling weekly average to 47 per day, which is an increase of 12 from one week ago.

Prior to last week, the average plummeted for months after peaking at a record high of 1,130 per day back in April.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry previously noted that B.C. was likely to experience a slight uptick in cases after the province relaxed many of its COVID-19 rules and restrictions.

B.C.'s active caseload and hospitalizations both declined over the weekend, however.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Andrew Weichel