VANCOUVER -- More information on the spread of COVID-19 in B.C. is coming from local health officials Wednesday.

That update, which is expected to come in a written statement, will be released in the afternoon and will have details on the latest local cases, deaths and outbreaks.

On Tuesday, B.C. entered Step 2 of its restart plan, permitting recreational travel in the province, larger outdoor gatherings and more indoor sports. On that day, health officials announced 108 more people had tested positive for the disease locally.

The rolling weekly average dropped to 124 cases per day, the lowest it's been since Oct. 11 and roughly one-tenth of the all-time high of 1,130 cases per day recorded back in April.

The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 increased by three to 139 on Tuesday, while the number of patients in intensive care decreased by three to 39. No new deaths were reported.

"As has been the case since the start of the pandemic, our success in this next phase is dependent on all of us doing our part to keep COVID-19 low and slow," Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said in a joint written statement.

"Let's work together to continue to progress on this path."

The earliest more restrictions will lift in B.C. is July 1.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Andrew Weichel