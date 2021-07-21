VANCOUVER -- Another COVID-19 update will be released by B.C.'s health ministry Wednesday.

That update will come in a written statement in the afternoon and will include information on the latest cases, deaths and outbreaks recorded in the province.

On Tuesday, B.C. recorded the biggest single-day increase in cases in almost a month when 76 more people tested positive.

The province's case numbers had plummeted after reaching a peak average of 1,130 per day back in April, but have levelled off since the government began loosening many of its COVID-19 restrictions.

The rolling weekly average dipped as low as 35 cases per day earlier this month, but has since rebounded to 53.

The last time the province recorded more than 75 infections in one day was on June 23.

