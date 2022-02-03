COVID-19 update coming from B.C.'s Health Ministry as hospitalizations drop below 1,000

Another COVID-19 update will be released by B.C.'s Health Ministry Thursday as hospitalization rates appear to be falling in the province.

The latest update is expected to come in a written statement in the afternoon.

On Wednesday, officials said there were 988 people in hospital with 136 of those in intensive care. That marked a drop in hospitalizations from 1,035 recorded the day before.

Those totals include incidental patients who were hospitalized for reasons unrelated to the disease, but tested positive during routine screening.

In a news conference earlier this week, Dr. Bonnie Henry said COVID-19 hospital admissions appear to have peaked, following the downward trend in confirmed cases that began weeks ago.

Officials also announced Wednesday that 18 more COVID-19-related deaths were recorded in the province.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Andrew Weichel