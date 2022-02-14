COVID-19 update coming from B.C.'s Health Ministry

British Columbians will get another COVID-19 update Monday, with information on the latest hospitalization rates recorded over the weekend.

The update, expected to come in a written statement in the afternoon, will have information from the last three days.

On Friday, health officials announced 17 more COVID-19-related deaths. Those fatalities brought the province's death toll for the pandemic to 2,747.

More than half of the deaths attributed to COVID-19 on Friday were in the Fraser Health region, where nine new deaths were announced. Vancouver Coastal Health saw two new deaths, while the Island and Interior health authorities saw three apiece.

However, hospitalizations continued to decline, with 846 COVID-19-positive patients admitted as of Friday.

That total includes both those whose coronavirus infection is serious enough to require hospitalization and those admitted to hospital for other reasons who tested positive incidentally.

Monday's update will come the day before officials are expected to outline how COVID-19 restrictions will shift in the coming weeks. Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry has previously said some restrictions will be revisited – and possibly even lifted – by the Family Day long weekend.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Ian Holliday