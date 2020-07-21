VANCOUVER -- B.C.'s health ministry will give an update Tuesday, revealing how many new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in the province over the past 24 hours.

The update won't come in a live briefing with health officials, but will be delivered through a written statement in the afternoon.

Monday's briefing, which covered three days' worth of virus cases, showed a significant increase in the spread of COVID-19. Another 102 cases were reported in B.C., and half of those were from between Friday afternoon and Saturday.

That marked the highest single-day increase in cases since the update from health officials on April 28.

No new deaths were reported, however.

Dr. Bonnie Henry also discussed the province's most recent modelling data, which suggested B.C. was at risk of suffering an "explosive growth" in cases.

