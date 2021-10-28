COVID-19 update coming as 10.3% of eligible B.C. residents remain unvaccinated

Vancouver -

B.C.'s health ministry will release another COVID-19 update Thursday with information on the latest cases and vaccination rates.

Wednesday's update revealed 609 more people tested positive for the disease in the province and six more people died.

The latest infections pushed the province's seven-day average for infections down to 578 cases per day. That average has been gradually decreasing since last Thursday, when it was at 640 cases per day.

Even though the unvaccinated make up fewer than 20 per cent of the provincial population, including those who are too young to be vaccinated, they consistently make up the majority of cases, hospitalizations and patients in ICU.

B.C.'s health minister has previously said the province's vaccine card has helped to boost vaccination rates, but 10.3 per cent of those eligible to get their shots, still haven't had one.

As of Wednesday, 89.7 per cent of eligible people 12 and older have received their first dose of the vaccine, and 84.7 per cent have received their second dose.

