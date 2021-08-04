VANCOUVER -- The B.C. government will be providing an update on COVID-19 cases and deaths in the province Wednesday afternoon amid a surge in infections, particularly among the unvaccinated.

The latest numbers are expected to be delivered in a written statement from the Ministry of Health sometime after 2 p.m.

There were 742 cases identified over the long weekend, pushing B.C.'s rolling seven-day average for new infections close to 200 per day. The last time it was that high was June 5.

On Tuesday, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said the "vast majority" of people getting sick have not been immunized against COVID-19.

"We know the vaccine works. It protects people, and that's what we need to focus on," she said.

More than half of the weekend's infections came from B.C.'s Interior Health region, where a unique surge in transmission recently prompted officials to re-impose a local mask mandate in the Central Okanagan.

While cases have been increasing, they remain far below the alarming peaks recorded during the height of the province's third wave, when the seven-day average reached 1,130 cases per day.

The number of deaths and hospitalizations related to COVID-19 also remain relatively low. Henry said less than four per cent of coronavirus patients who required intensive care over the past two months have been vaccinated.

B.C. continues to administer tens of thousands of vaccine doses per day, though the vast majority are being used for second doses.

The progress in getting eligible residents age 12 and older their first dose has slowed significantly in recent weeks.

The Ministry of Health said 81.4 per cent of eligible British Columbians had received at least one dose as of Tuesday afternoon – an increase of just 0.3 percentage points from Friday. Earlier this year, the number was climbing by about one percentage point per day.

This is a developing story and will be updated.