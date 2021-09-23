COVID-19 update coming after B.C. topped 1,900 deaths in pandemic
Another COVID-19 update is coming in B.C. after the province topped 1,900 deaths related to the disease this week.
Ten more deaths were announced Wednesday, bringing the death toll since the start of the pandemic to 1,910.
That pushed B.C.'s seven-day average for coronavirus-related deaths to 5.29 per day, the highest it's been since February, when the province was just ramping up its vaccination program.
Seven of the deceased lived in the Fraser Health region, two lived in the Vancouver Coastal Health region and one lived in the Island Health region, according to the ministry. Officials did not release the ages or vaccination statuses of any of the people who died.
The ministry also announced 759 new positive tests, which brought he seven-day average for new infections to 636 per day, up from 622 on Tuesday.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
With files from CTV News Vancouver's Andrew Weichel
