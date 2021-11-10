COVID-19 update coming after B.C.'s daily average, active caseload increase slightly

Vancouver -

Another COVID-19 update will be released by B.C.'s health ministry Wednesday, the day after officials announced a slight increase in active infections and average case counts.

The latest update will be released in a written statement in the afternoon.

On Tuesday, 500 more positive tests were added to B.C.'s total, which pushed the province's seven-day case average to 502, up from 488 on Monday.

The number of infectious COVID-19 patients in hospital also increased to 426 – up 19 from Monday – with 124 of them in intensive care.

As well, B.C.'s active case count, which reached a nearly three-month low on Monday, inched up slightly to 4,301.

Recent modelling has indicated transmission is finally getting under control in the province, though health officials have stressed that progress can easily be reversed.

Earlier on Tuesday, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry asked the public to keep holiday gatherings small this year to avoid another major surge in cases. She also suggested only gathering with people who are fully vaccinated.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Andrew Weichel