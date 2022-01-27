COVID-19 update coming after B.C. records most deaths in 24-hour period in over a year

Another COVID-19 update will be released by B.C.'s Health Ministry Thursday, the day after the province announced a significant number of new deaths connected to the disease.

The latest update, coming in the afternoon, is expected to be in a written statement.

On Wednesday, officials said 21 more COVID-19-related deaths were recorded in a 24-hour period. That marked the highest single-day total the province has added to its pandemic death toll since December 2020.

The latest deaths were spread across three health authorities, with 10 reported in Fraser Health, six in Vancouver Coastal Health and five in Island Health.

Those deaths came after just one was reported on Tuesday, but still pushed the province's rolling seven-day average for daily deaths to 10. The last time the rolling average was that high was in January 2021.

Officials also announced Wednesday there are 949 test-positive COVID-19 patients in B.C. hospitals, a total that includes both those whose illness is severe enough to require hospitalization and those who test positive incidentally while admitted to hospital for other reasons. There are 136 COVID-19 patients in intensive care units across the province.

Wednesday's update also included 2,086 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19, but that figure is no longer considered representative of the true spread of the coronavirus in B.C. because of a change in the province's testing strategy.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Ian Holliday