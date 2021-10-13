COVID-19 update coming after B.C. records more than 2,000 cases over long weekend

Vancouver -

Another COVID-19 update will be released by B.C.'s health ministry Wednesday, the day after health officials announced new rules meant to curb the spread of the disease.

The latest update is expected to come in a written statement in the afternoon and include details on the latest cases, deaths and outbreaks in B.C.

On Tuesday, the health ministry shared data recorded over the long weekend. Over a four-day period, 2,090 more people tested positive for the disease and 28 more people died.

Of the latest cases, about 40 per cent of people live in B.C.'s most populated authority, Fraser Health. On a per-capita basis, Northern Health continues to be the most impacted by the pandemic in recent weeks.

The case update came after B.C.'s top health officials announced an expanded mask mandate, which now includes kids aged five and older, and discussed the vaccine requirements for long-term care and assisted living workers.

As of Oct. 12, staff at those facilities who haven't had at least one COVID-19 shot are suspended without pay, but may face more severe consequences.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Kendra Mangione and Bhinder Sajan