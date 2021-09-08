VANCOUVER -- The day after B.C.'s health ministry announced more than a dozen people died from COVID-19 over the Labour Day weekend, another update will be released on the latest cases and outbreaks.

On Tuesday, officials released four days' worth of COVID-19 data. Another 2,425 people tested positive for the coronavirus between Friday and Tuesday and 15 more people died, a written statement said.

That update pushed the province's seven-day average for coronavirus-related fatalities to 3.71 per day, the highest it's been since May 27.

Hospitalizations also continued to climb over the weekend, jumping from 215 on Friday to 255 on Tuesday. The number of patients in intensive care rose from 118 to 126 over the same period.

The latest figures were released on the same day health officials explained how B.C.'s vaccine passport system will work.

Officials have cited increased COVID-19 transmission and the subsequent strain on hospital resources for their decision to implement that proof-of-vaccination requirement at restaurants, movie theatres and other non-essential businesses, which will be phased in starting Sept. 13.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.