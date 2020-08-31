VANCOUVER -- Nearly 300 more cases of COVID-19 were identified in British Columbia over the weekend, pushing the province's active caseload well past the 1,000 mark.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix said 294 infections were discovered from Friday afternoon to Monday afternoon, bringing the total number of cases identified locally since the start of the pandemic to 5,790.

The update also puts the province's active caseload at 1,107, setting a new record. That's up from 974 on Friday.

Officials also revealed four more people have died from COVID-19, three of whom were residents of long-term care homes.

"Our condolences go out to the families, to the friends and to the care providers for these people," Henry said.

The latest fatalities bring B.C.'s death toll from the pandemic to 208.

