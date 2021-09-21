COVID-19 update: B.C.'s top health officials to speak about province's response in pandemic

Vancouver -

B.C.'s top health officials will give a live update on the province's response to the COVID-19 pandemic Tuesday morning.

Health Minister Adrian Dix and Dr. Bonnie Henry will both be present for the update.

CTVNewsVancouver.ca is streaming the news conference LIVE @ 11:30

While the health ministry didn't indicate what the pair will speak about, it's expected Dix and Henry will speak regularly on Tuesdays moving forward. It's unclear if daily case-count information will be released at that time, or if that will be distributed in a news release in the afternoon.

In their last briefing, Henry and Dix announced people who are "severely immunocompromised" will be offered a third dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. They also announced the province's vaccine mandate is being expanded to workers at all health-care facilities across the province.

Monday's COVID-19 update, which was released in a written statement, revealed hospitalizations are climbing again in B.C. In that update, 307 hospitalizations were recorded, which is the first time that number has exceeded 300 since May.

This is a developing news story. Check back for updates