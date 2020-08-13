VANCOUVER -- B.C.'s health minister and top doctor will give a live briefing Thursday, outlining new cases of COVID-19 and whether there were any additional deaths or outbreaks over the past 24 hours.

Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry will give the update in the afternoon, which will also include the latest epidemiological modelling for COVID-19 in B.C.

CTVNewsVancouver.ca will stream the news conference LIVE @ 3 p.m.

B.C.'s last virus update, which was given through a written statement Wednesday, revealed 85 more cases of COVID-19. That marked the largest single-day increase in coronavirus cases the province had seen since April 25.

"The majority of these cases are young people in the Lower Mainland and their exposures have been at events in the community," Dix and Henry said in their statement.

"The cases we are seeing today reflect exposures from a week to 10 days ago. A significant number of cases are also linked to travel from out of province."

Dix and Henry also announced one more death, which was B.C.'s first death connected to the virus in 11 days.

As of Wednesday's update, there were 531 active cases of COVID-19 in the province, including eight people who were in hospital.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Ian Holliday