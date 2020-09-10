VANCOUVER -- B.C.'s top health officials will give a COVID-19 update Thursday, revealing how many new cases of the disease were reported over the past 24 hours.

Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry will give the briefing live in the afternoon.

CTVNewsVancouver.ca will stream the news conference LIVE @ 3 p.m.

The last update, which was given through a written statement Wednesday, announced another 100 cases of COVID-19. No new deaths were reported.

"This fall and winter, we will be facing two health challenges – the usual respiratory season as well as COVID-19," Dix and Henry said in their statement.

"What this means is that we have to put measures in place now to ensure our health-care centres, communities and all of us are ready for what may be ahead."

Wednesday's update came shortly after Dix and Henry were joined by the province's premier at a news conference on B.C.'s plan to combat COVID-19 through the upcoming cold and flu season.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Kendra Mangione