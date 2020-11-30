VANCOUVER -- British Columbians will get their first COVID-19 update of the week Monday, as health officials will reveal how many new cases of the disease were reported over the past three days.

Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix will also share whether any deaths and outbreaks were recorded since Friday.

In their last update, Henry and Dix announced 911 more infections and 11 additional deaths. Hospitalizations also reached a new high of 301, including 69 patients who were in critical care.

As of Friday's update, there were 10,430 people under active public health monitoring after being exposed to a known case of COVID-19.

During that briefing, Henry addressed the growing number of violent confrontations that have erupted over B.C.'s new mask mandate, which requires people to cover their face in many public areas, with a few exceptions.

"Please remember that this requirement to wear a mask in indoor public locations is a provincial order that everyone must follow, just as we do things like wearing seatbelts and helmets and following the speed limits," Henry said. "This is something that you do to protect yourself and to protect others."

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Andrew Weichel