Advertisement
COVID-19 update: B.C.'s top doctor to reveal latest cases, deaths, outbreaks in the province
Published Thursday, June 17, 2021 6:47AM PDT Last Updated Thursday, June 17, 2021 6:47AM PDT
Share:
VANCOUVER -- B.C. health officials are scheduled to give an update on the province's COVID-19 and vaccine numbers at 3 p.m. today.
They say the province ranks among the highest in the world in the number of people who have their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine with more than 76 per cent of those eligible having received a shot.
CTVNewsVancouver.ca is streaming the news conference LIVE @ 3 p.m.
The province reported 113 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday for a total of 146,674.
It also recorded four COVID-19-related deaths for a total of 1,738 fatalities.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
RELATED IMAGES