VANCOUVER -- B.C. health officials are scheduled to give an update on the province's COVID-19 and vaccine numbers at 3 p.m. today.

They say the province ranks among the highest in the world in the number of people who have their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine with more than 76 per cent of those eligible having received a shot.

The province reported 113 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday for a total of 146,674.

It also recorded four COVID-19-related deaths for a total of 1,738 fatalities.

