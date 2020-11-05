VANCOUVER -- B.C.'s top doctor will give her first in-person COVID-19 briefing of the week Thursday, revealing how many new cases, outbreaks and deaths were recorded over the past 24 hours.

Dr. Bonnie Henry will speak live in the afternoon.

On Wednesday, the health ministry released a written statement that said 335 more cases of the disease had been recorded in the province. Officials also announced one more death.

As of that update, B.C.'s active caseload was 3,120, which is the highest it's ever been in the province.

The number of people hospitalized with the disease remained at 92, while the number of patients in intensive care increased to 25, up from 22 at the last update.

B.C. has recorded upwards of 300 COVID-19 cases on four of the last five days, following a weekend that saw multiple case records shattered in the province.

