VANCOUVER -- B.C.'s health ministry will give an update on newly recorded cases of COVID-19 Wednesday.

The new numbers, which will be shared through a written statement, are expected to be delivered in the afternoon.

Prior to that, B.C.'s premier will give an update with the province's finance minister on how residents can support the local economy during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

In their last virus case update, Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced 11 more COVID-19 cases and 21 recoveries. No new deaths were reported.

That left, as of Tuesday, 172 active cases, which is roughly the number of infections B.C. was dealing with in mid-March.

Henry said 11 people were in hospital with the virus as of Tuesday afternoon, and five of those were in critical care or intensive care units.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Andrew Weichel