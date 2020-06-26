VANCOUVER -- How many more COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in B.C., and have there been any more deaths linked to the virus?

Dr. Bonnie Henry is expected to provide Friday's update in a news release with Health Minister Adrian Dix Friday afternoon.

Health officials often give the update at a news conference, but have opted many Fridays to send it by written statement instead.

Provincial health officer Henry was scheduled to speak at another news conference Friday morning. An advisory from the province said she'd address the public at an event with Dr. Shannon McDonald, the acting chief medical officer for the First Nations Health Authority, starting at 9 a.m. Developing story on that news conference here.

Friday's update will come a day after Henry announced two deaths in B.C.

It's the first time the province has seen more than one death in a 24-hour period since May.

Additionally, another 20 cases have been confirmed, one of which was epidemiologically linked.

As of Thursday's update, the province's death toll is at 173. There have been 2,869 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in B.C. – a teacher in the Fraser Health region among them – and there are 179 cases considered active.

