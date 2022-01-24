COVID-19 update: B.C.'s Health Ministry to share latest details on hospitalizations, cases, deaths
B.C.'s latest COVID-19 update is expected to be released Monday afternoon, with case and hospitalization data from the last three days.
Monday's update will likely come in a written statement in the afternoon and will cover three 24-hour reporting periods as there hasn't been any information released since Friday.
Before the weekend, B.C.'s Health Ministry announced nine more deaths related to COVID-19. Those deaths brought the pandemic death toll to 2,529, and pushed the seven-day rolling average for deaths in B.C. to 8.71 per day. The last time the rolling average was that high was nearly a year ago, on Feb. 3, 2021.
Hospitalizations also rose to another record high Friday. On that day, there were 924 people in hospital with COVID-19 in the province. That included 130 people in intensive-care units.
The hospitalizations include both people whose COVID-19 infections are serious enough to require hospital care and people who were admitted to hospital for other reasons and tested positive during routine screening. Additionally, some of those in hospital contracted COVID-19 as part of an acute-care outbreak.
Friday's update also reported 2,364 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in B.C. However, that number is no longer considered particularly indicative of the spread of the disease in the province as B.C.'s testing system reached its capacity earlier in the Omicron wave.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
With files from CTV News Vancouver's Ian Holliday
