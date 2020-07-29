VANCOUVER -- B.C.'s health ministry will outline the latest COVID-19 numbers Wednesday, including new cases and any additional deaths or outbreaks.

The update is expected to be delivered through a written statement in the afternoon.

On Tuesday, health officials revealed 23 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death.

They also said there were nine patients in hospital because of the virus, which was the lowest number of hospitalized patients since a public health emergency was declared in B.C.

As of Tuesday, B.C. had 253 active cases and 3,076 people were considered fully recovered from the virus.

While Dr. Bonnie Henry won't give a live briefing on virus numbers Wednesday, she will speak alongside Minster of Education Rob Fleming to outline the province's plan for the upcoming school year.

She and Health Minister Adrian Dix are scheduled for a COVID-19 briefing at 3 p.m. Thursday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Carly Yoshida-Butryn