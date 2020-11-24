VANCOUVER -- B.C.'s health ministry will give another COVID-19 update Tuesday, revealing how many new positive tests have been recorded over the past 24 hours.

The update will be given in a written statement in the afternoon, and will also include any details on newly reported deaths and outbreaks.

In the first COVID-19 briefing of the week, given Monday, Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix revealed three days' worth of data from the weekend. Between Friday and Monday, another 17 people died from the disease, they said, while 1,933 tested positive for it.

Henry once again appealed to the public to heed her latest public health order and reduce social interactions as much as possible, warning that schools and businesses could be forced to close if B.C. can't get the pandemic back under control soon.

"We are all feeling the strain," Henry said. "This virus doesn't pause, though, when we're tired and frustrated and we want it to be over. And it doesn't pause when we're out with our friends, our family members."

Since the start of the pandemic, the province has recorded 27,407 COVID-19 cases.

This week, Henry and Dix are increasing their live briefings from two to three. They'll return for an in-person update on Wednesday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Andrew Weichel