COVID-19 update: B.C.'s health ministry to reveal latest new cases, outbreaks, deaths
Full coverage at CTVNews.ca/Coronavirus
'Good Doctor' actor battling COVID-19 in B.C. praises public health care
Host of group card game gets nearly $3,000 in fines for breaking B.C.'s COVID-19 rules
Get The COVID-19 Brief sent to your inbox
Vancouver-developed COVID-19 treatment approved for use
Tracking every case of COVID-19 in Canada
Second Richmond McDonald's closes briefly after employee tests positive for COVID-19
COVID-19 exposures: More Lower Mainland grocery store, pharmacy employees test positive
'Good Doctor' actor battling COVID-19 in B.C. praises public health care
B.C. teachers enlist parents' help amid growing COVID-19 concerns
Patrons of Langley gym, Burnaby nail salon ordered to self-isolate after COVID-19 exposures
B.C. Black Friday sales start early due to COVID-19 pandemic
Catholic Archbishop of Vancouver criticizes B.C.'s new COVID-19 rules for religious services